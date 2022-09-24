This evening's outlook for Madison: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
