For the drive home in Madison: Rain ending early. Clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
The chance of severe, late-night weather in southern Wisconsin is low, but still possible, National Weather Service reports.
Storms that prompted tornado warnings Monday night swept highs in the 80s from southern Wisconsin and ushered in highs in the 60s, according to forecasters.
Q: When does autumn begin?
Highs will be slightly below normal in the mid-60s on Wednesday, the first day of calendar fall, with a warming trend to follow, according to forecasters.
