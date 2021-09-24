 Skip to main content
Sep. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Rain ending early. Clearing late. Thunder possible. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

