This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance of severe, late-night weather in southern Wisconsin is low, but still possible, National Weather Service reports.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs soaring to the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, then tumbling to the 60s by Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely in between, according to forecasters.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of…
Storms that prompted tornado warnings Monday night swept highs in the 80s from southern Wisconsin and ushered in highs in the 60s, according to forecasters.
Q: When does autumn begin?
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Highs will be slightly below normal in the mid-60s on Wednesday, the first day of calendar fall, with a warming trend to follow, according to forecasters.
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…