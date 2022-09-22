 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

