 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to drive on wet leaves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics