Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

