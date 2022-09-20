This evening in Madison: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Q: What can happen to hurricanes when they move into the mid-latitudes?
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
"Racine easily will end up with 10-11 inches (of precipitation) by morning. Incredible rain," WITI-TV (Fox 6) Meteorologist Tom Wachs wrote on social media Sunday night.
