Sep. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

