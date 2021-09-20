Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 57F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance of severe, late-night weather in southern Wisconsin is low, but still possible, National Weather Service reports.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs soaring to the mid-80s Sunday and Monday, then tumbling to the 60s by Wednesday, with thunderstorms likely in between, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks l…
Highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s Friday and again Sunday through Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. I…
For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. It should reach…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Southern Wisconsin will feel more like mid-summer with highs reaching the 80s and approaching 90 for the weekend, according to forecasters.