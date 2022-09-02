 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics