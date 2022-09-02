Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
