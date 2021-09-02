Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin
Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s for southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Look for highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s, with no severe weather over the next week, according to forecasters.
While we still lack the ability to accurately forecast hurricane intensity, our understanding of how hurricanes evolve has grown substantially.
Highs in the 70s and overnight lows mostly in the 50s are predicted for southern Wisconsin for the next week.