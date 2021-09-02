 Skip to main content
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

