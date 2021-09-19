 Skip to main content
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

