This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
"Racine easily will end up with 10-11 inches (of precipitation) by morning. Incredible rain," WITI-TV (Fox 6) Meteorologist Tom Wachs wrote on social media Sunday night.
Dry during the day Friday, but rain will begin to return to southern Wisconsin tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
A fog is denser and thicker than a mist. Consequently, it is more difficult to see through a fog than a mist.
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may …