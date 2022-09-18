Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.