This evening's outlook for Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
