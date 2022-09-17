This evening in Madison: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
