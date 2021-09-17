 Skip to main content
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

