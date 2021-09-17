For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Madison. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
