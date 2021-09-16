Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
After rounds of thunderstorms delivered much-needed rain to southern Wisconsin early Monday through mid-day, more storms are possible from the evening into the overnight, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
It’s a good thing the Badgers football game doesn’t kick off until 6 p.m. Saturday as southern Wisconsin will see highs approaching 90, according to forecasters.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degr…
This evening in Madison: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a …
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…