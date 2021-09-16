 Skip to main content
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

