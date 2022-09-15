For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Racine easily will end up with 10-11 inches (of precipitation) by morning. Incredible rain," WITI-TV (Fox 6) Meteorologist Tom Wachs wrote on social media Sunday night.
If you've been wanting cooler weather, you won't have to wait much longer. Our next cold front arrives tomorrow! See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Patchy fog early this morning, but just partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures going up for Friday. Find out how much and when our next chance of rain is in our updated forecast.
A fog is denser and thicker than a mist. Consequently, it is more difficult to see through a fog than a mist.
A few showers this morning, but all of southern Wisconsin will be dry by the afternoon. Fog in spots tonight. See how long it will stick around Wednesday and what temperatures are expected here.
Some will encounter fog for the morning commute, but it won't be sticking around for long. Get the latest on temperatures and find out when the next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may re…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may …
Fog in spots early this morning, but skies will become sunny this afternoon. Getting warmer for Friday, but staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back in our updated forecast.