 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics