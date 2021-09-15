Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
