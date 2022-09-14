Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
