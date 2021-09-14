For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
"It was amazing watching it fall from the sky," Russ Smith said. "Words can't describe what it looked like."
After rounds of thunderstorms delivered much-needed rain to southern Wisconsin early Monday through mid-day, more storms are possible from the evening into the overnight, according to forecasters.
