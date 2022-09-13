For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
