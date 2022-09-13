Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.