 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Feast's Deliciously Healthy: Watermelon Poke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics