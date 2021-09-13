Madison's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A few strong storms with gusty winds and hail may occur mainly east of a Fond du Lac to Lake Geneva line, according to forecasters.
It’s a good thing the Badgers football game doesn’t kick off until 6 p.m. Saturday as southern Wisconsin will see highs approaching 90, according to forecasters.
