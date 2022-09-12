This evening's outlook for Madison: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
