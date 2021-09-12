 Skip to main content
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

