Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.