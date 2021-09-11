This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
