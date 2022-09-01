Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.