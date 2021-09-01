 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics