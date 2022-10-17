When does the first snow typically fall in Madison?

It's cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly this morning. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.

When should you expect snow to really start falling this winter?

Well it's Wisconsin, so you never can be sure. But the National Weather Service keeps records of average and record snow falls.

In Madison, the earliest a trace of snow was recorded was Sept. 23, and that was in 1928. The latest in the year that happened was Nov. 28, in 1994. The average date to see a trace of snow is Oct. 27.

As for real snow, the average date for an inch or more to hit the ground is Nov. 25. In 1990, 3 inches of snow fell on Oct. 10. In 1968, the city got 1.4 inches on Feb. 6 and that was the the first real snowfall that year.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts that winter will be colder than normal in the Madison area this year, with the coldest times in late November, early December, early to mid January and mid to late February. So most of the winter.

It also predicts higher than average snowfall, with the most snow falling in late November, early to mid January and February.

Do you need some good news? It is expected to hit 71 degrees on Sunday.