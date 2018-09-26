The first mention of frost for south-central Wisconsin appeared in forecasts Wednesday, as temperatures dropped 15 to 20 degrees thanks to a cold front that moved through the region on Tuesday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see areas of frost in the overnight hours from Friday night into Saturday, with the low dropping to 35.
It should be a nice but cool Wednesday with sunshine and a high near 61, the National Weather Service said.
Thursday should be another nice day with partial sunshine and a high of 66, but we could see a few showers Thursday night as a weak cold front moves through the region.
There are chances for rain Friday with the high reaching 58.
Saturday should be a nice day with sun and 57, then we could see a few showers on Sunday with the high reaching 60.
Rain and storm chances improve Sunday night through next Wednesday, with highs climbing to the low to mid-70s the first part of next week.
Tuesday's high of 76 was 8 degrees above normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 90 for Sept. 25, set in 2017.
The low on Tuesday was 49, 3 degrees above normal and 19 degrees above the record low of 30 for the date, set in 1942.
Madison received 0.52 inches of rain officially at the airport, bringing the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total up to 4.60 inches, 1.92 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 25 was 1.74 inches in 1931.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 40.63 inches of precipitation, 13.13 inches above normal.