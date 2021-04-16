Seasonable weekend for southern Wisconsin, but another cold wave on the way for next week

Next 12 Hours
After a seasonable weekend with highs reaching the upper 50s, southern Wisconsin will see another cold wave with highs not getting out of the mid-40s by next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
A strong cold front with some snow and rain will dive south across the Midwest and Plains early in the week, while the fresh shot of cold air will come as surface high pressure areas likely build southeastward from central Canada next week, bringing multiple risks of frosts and freezes for the central and interior eastern states, according to AccuWeather.
"The surface highs will be key for allowing skies to clear and winds to drop off," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
In Madison on Friday, it should be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 32, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 57 and north winds at around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 36, Sunday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, with a high near 58 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for showers Monday after 1 p.m. and a 40% chance overnight Monday into Tuesday before 1 a.m.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday and sunny Thursday, with highs near 54, 44, 50 and 58, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 39, 32, 29 and 33.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts seasonable weather through the weekend, then another blast of chilly air, before warming back up, with rain possible later on Monday, mixed precipitation possible Monday night, and isolated mixed showers possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 57, 55, 57, 54, 43, 48 and 57, and overnight lows around 33, 35, 40, 31, 28, and 32.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 48 at 4:45 p.m., 9 degrees below the normal high and 39 degrees below the record high of 87 for April 15, set in 2002.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 34 at 4:51 a.m., 2 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 18 for April 15, set in 1928 and 2014.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.43 inches, 0.23 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.84 inches, 1.02 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 4.97 inches, 1.57 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 15 is 1.51 inches in 1998.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s April total stayed at zero, 1.8 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.2 inches, 4.7 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 15 is 4.5 inches in 1923.