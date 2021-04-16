Seasonable weekend for southern Wisconsin, but another cold wave on the way for next week

After a seasonable weekend with highs reaching the upper 50s, southern Wisconsin will see another cold wave with highs not getting out of the mid-40s by next Tuesday, according to forecasters.

A strong cold front with some snow and rain will dive south across the Midwest and Plains early in the week, while the fresh shot of cold air will come as surface high pressure areas likely build southeastward from central Canada next week, bringing multiple risks of frosts and freezes for the central and interior eastern states, according to AccuWeather.

"The surface highs will be key for allowing skies to clear and winds to drop off," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

In Madison on Friday, it should be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 32, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 57 and north winds at around 5 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 36, Sunday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, with a high near 58 and northwest winds around 5 mph.