Seasonable weather returns to southern Wisconsin after stormy end to record-setting heat wave

Seasonable weather has returned to southern Wisconsin after a stormy end to a record-setting heat wave that featured tornado warnings, high winds and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday was investigating whether damage in southeastern Wisconsin was caused by a rare November tornado or tornadoes, while the peak reported wind gust was 55 miles per hour at Mitchell Field in Milwaukee.

The highest gust in the Madison area was 50 mph in Brooklyn, with 45 mph recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport and Middleton.

At just after 7 p.m., 1,065 MGE customers on Madison’s Southwest Side lost power and the outage continued until nearly 10 p.m.

To the north and west, the story was snow and ice, with Hadar, Nebraska, recording 11 inches of snow and Humphrey, Nebraska, an astounding 1.06 inches of ice, according to AccuWeather.

The wintry portion of the storm system started late Monday across Nebraska and spread northeastward into South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota through Tuesday evening, with the heaviest snow of 8 to 12 inches falling in a small zone of northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.