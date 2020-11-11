Seasonable weather returns to southern Wisconsin after stormy end to record-setting heat wave

Next 12 Hours
Seasonable weather has returned to southern Wisconsin after a stormy end to a record-setting heat wave that featured tornado warnings, high winds and heavy rain.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday was investigating whether damage in southeastern Wisconsin was caused by a rare November tornado or tornadoes, while the peak reported wind gust was 55 miles per hour at Mitchell Field in Milwaukee.
The highest gust in the Madison area was 50 mph in Brooklyn, with 45 mph recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport and Middleton.
At just after 7 p.m., 1,065 MGE customers on Madison’s Southwest Side lost power and the outage continued until nearly 10 p.m.
To the north and west, the story was snow and ice, with Hadar, Nebraska, recording 11 inches of snow and Humphrey, Nebraska, an astounding 1.06 inches of ice, according to AccuWeather.
The wintry portion of the storm system started late Monday across Nebraska and spread northeastward into South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota through Tuesday evening, with the heaviest snow of 8 to 12 inches falling in a small zone of northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.
The areas hardest hit by freezing rain stretched from east-central Nebraska to west-central Iowa, with several locations measuring more than a half-inch of ice. The extra weight on trees snapped some limbs, sparking thousands of power outages, AccuWeather said.
AccuWeather said a wind gust of 79 mph was clocked at Mitchell Field, much higher than the Weather Service reported.
After five straight dies in the 70s preceding a high of 67 Tuesday in Madison, look for partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45 and west winds around 10 mph on Wednesday, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 32, Thursday’s forecast features increasing clouds, with a high near 52 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain and/or snow showers are 30% Thursday night, 20% Friday night, and 40% Saturday and Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 38, 45, 50, 40 and 42, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 25, 27, 39, 31 and 26.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a scattered, light rain/snow mix Thursday night, possible rain Saturday night, and possible light rain Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 45, 52, 39, 43, 49, 40 and 42, and overnight lows around 33, 27, 28, 40, 32 and 26.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 66 at 1:37 a.m., 19 degrees above the normal high and a degree below the record high of 67 for Nov. 10, set in 1930 and 2010.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 34 at 11:59 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 25 degrees above the record low of 9 for Nov. 10, set in 2017.
Officially, 0.83 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.83 inches, 0.03 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 7.62 inches of precipitation, 1.29 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 36.77 inches of precipitation, 5.62 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 10 is 1.2 inches in 1998.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s November total stayed at a trace, 0.1 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 0.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 29 is 6 inches in 1991.
