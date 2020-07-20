Seasonable weather before heat builds again for weekend across southern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will see seasonable highs in the low 80s before the heat build again, with highs rising to the mid-80s Friday and around 90 for the weekend, according to forecasters.

Thunderstorm chances will return to the area late Monday night, and continue across the area on Tuesday. Periodic chances are then expected from Thursday afternoon into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 81 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour.

There’s a 20% chance for showers and storms overnight after 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 65.

Tuesday’s forecast features a 70% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, a high near 78 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 50% Tuesday night, 20% Thursday and Thursday night, 50% Friday and Friday night, 20% Saturday, and 30% Saturday night and Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday through Sunday, with highs near 82, 82, 86, 90 and 90, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 66, 62, 65, 72 and 73.