Seasonable weather before heat builds again for weekend across southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see seasonable highs in the low 80s before the heat build again, with highs rising to the mid-80s Friday and around 90 for the weekend, according to forecasters.

Thunderstorm chances will return to the area late Monday night, and continue across the area on Tuesday. Periodic chances are then expected from Thursday afternoon into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 81 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour.

There’s a 20% chance for showers and storms overnight after 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 65.

Tuesday’s forecast features a 70% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, a high near 78 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 50% Tuesday night, 20% Thursday and Thursday night, 50% Friday and Friday night, 20% Saturday, and 30% Saturday night and Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday through Sunday, with highs near 82, 82, 86, 90 and 90, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 66, 62, 65, 72 and 73.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers and storms Tuesday tapering at night, possible isolated storms Friday and Saturday, and a possible few storms Sunday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 81, 79, 82, 85, 87, 90 and 91, and overnight lows around 64, 65, 63, 66, 70 and 72.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 83 at 4:19 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 97 for July 19, set in 1964.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 71 at 11:59 p.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 49 for July 19, set in 1929 and 2003.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s July total at 6.04 inches, 3.4 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 11.11 inches, 3.93 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 24.72 inches, 5.71 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for July 19 is 3.65 inches in 1950.

