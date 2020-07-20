Seasonable weather before heat builds again for weekend across southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see seasonable highs in the low 80s before the heat build again, with highs rising to the mid-80s Friday and around 90 for the weekend, according to forecasters.
Thunderstorm chances will return to the area late Monday night, and continue across the area on Tuesday. Periodic chances are then expected from Thursday afternoon into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 81 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour.
There’s a 20% chance for showers and storms overnight after 1 a.m., as the low falls to around 65.
Tuesday’s forecast features a 70% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, a high near 78 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 50% Tuesday night, 20% Thursday and Thursday night, 50% Friday and Friday night, 20% Saturday, and 30% Saturday night and Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Wednesday through Sunday, with highs near 82, 82, 86, 90 and 90, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 66, 62, 65, 72 and 73.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s July total at 6.04 inches, 3.4 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 11.11 inches, 3.93 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 24.72 inches, 5.71 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 19 is 3.65 inches in 1950.
Photos: Check out these epic shots of past Madison-area storms
Tornado leaves Barneveld in ruins in 1984
Barns destroyed in 1998
Record-breaking storm hits in April 1973
Storm downs trees in 2006
High winds uproot tree in 2003
Maple Bluff hit hard in 2003
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Branch breaks through wall in 2006
Strong storms hit Dane County in June 2010
Madison residents dig out from under 2012 snow storm