A seasonable Friday in Madison will be long forgotten on Saturday when temperatures are expected to reach 90.
The National Weather Service said highs should drop back to the low 80s on Sunday, with a chance of rain.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: Partly cloudy, low around 55.
- Friday: Areas of fog before 9 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 75.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 65.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 90.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 69.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., high near 81.
- Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 70.
- Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 80.
- Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 76.
-