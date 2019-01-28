Schools, government offices closed by snowstorm; roads very slick, many slide-offs, crashes

If you don't have to drive anywhere in Wisconsin on Monday, stay put.
Roads all over the state are snow covered and very slippery thanks to the massive winter storm that moved into the state overnight, and will give way to the coldest temperatures in years.
The state highway travel map gives an indication as to how big the storm is, with all major highways from Duluth to Kenosha snow covered and slippery.
Freezing fog and drizzle didn't help matters for the Monday commute, with numerous slide-offs and crashes reported in the Madison area, according to the Dane County 911 dispatch center.
"Nothing major, just minor crashes and slide-offs," a dispatcher said.
Many school districts in Wisconsin called off Monday classes on Sunday already, in anticipation of the big storm.
Madison public schools are closed for the second time in less than a week, having closed on Wednesday because of a big snowstorm. Many schools closed again on Friday because of dangerous wind chills.
With wind chills possibly reaching record lows in the coming days, Madison schools could be shut down again.
"We will be monitoring weather conditions and cold temperatures to make decisions about school in the days to come," the district said on Monday.
"The safety of our students is our top priority, and we will follow our district's guidelines, consult with local officials and monitor the forecast closely. We recognize this may be a challenging week for all of us, based on the current forecast."
Schools could close in Madison if wind chills drop to 25 below or worse, according to the district's wind chill web page.
Some local government offices are closed Monday because of the weather, and others are opening late.
Dane County's non-essential services and offices are closed but Madison city offices are open, although staffing could be minimal.
City of Baraboo offices are closed and so are Sun Prairie offices not related to emergencies, while Fitchburg's community center, library and senior center are opening at noon.
Columbia County offices in the Courthouse, Health and Human Services and Administration Building are closed.
As always, check ahead to see if your destination is open before heading out.
Some flights into and out of Dane County Regional Airport were canceled Monday morning, and others still to come could be delayed, so check the airport's flight page to see about your flight.
A full plowing operation started at 7 a.m. in Madison, which means about 150 plows are on the roads, including private contractor plows.
A full plow of all city streets takes 14 to 16 hours for the initial run, but it could take longer because of how much snow has fallen.
Madison and surrounding communities have issued snow emergencies, so people parking on Madison streets Monday night should park on the odd house-numbered side of the street.
Streets Division spokesman Bryan Johnson said all streets are snow covered and slippery and will remain so throughout much of the day, including the key salt routes.
"If you decide to be on the roads today, please make good choices," Johnson said. "Stay alert, be patient and be slow."
Salt won't be used this storm because of the cold temperatures, limiting salt's effectiveness, so crews will be putting sand on streets throughout the city.
"Slippery, snow-covered streets should be expected to last throughout the week, as the arctic temperatures linger and prevent salt use," Johnson said. "Be sure to plan for extra travel time for all of your trips in the upcoming week in order to arrive at your destinations safely."
The weather forecast for Monday looks like we should see a high around 20 and maybe 1 to 3 more inches of snow in the afternoon, but the dangerously cold temperatures move in Monday night.
High temperatures are not expected to get above 0 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with low temperatures dropping down to 29 below Wednesday night, without adding in the wind chill factor.
The break in the freezer comes Friday when the high gets into the upper teens, and we could see plenty of melting this weekend with highs in the mid- to upper 30s.