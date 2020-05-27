Scattered storms Wednesday, more heavy rain possible on a stormy Thursday for southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More heavy rain will be possible Thursday and Thursday night with widespread rain and thunderstorms as a slow-moving front passes through the area, according to forecasters.

Scattered storms are expected later Wednesday, with a few of the strongest storms possibly producing wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After a quiet and cooler weekend, storm chances are predicted to return to the region during the early to middle part of next work week.

On Wednesday in Madison, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 3 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 81 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The chance for showers and storms stay at 40% overnight as the low falls to around 65.

The Weather Service said there’s a 100% chance for showers and storms Thursday, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch, and 80% overnight Thursday into Friday, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop.

The high Thursday should be near 72, with south wind around 5 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon, and the low Thursday night around 55.