Scattered storms Wednesday, more heavy rain possible on a stormy Thursday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
More heavy rain will be possible Thursday and Thursday night with widespread rain and thunderstorms as a slow-moving front passes through the area, according to forecasters.
Scattered storms are expected later Wednesday, with a few of the strongest storms possibly producing wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After a quiet and cooler weekend, storm chances are predicted to return to the region during the early to middle part of next work week.
On Wednesday in Madison, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 3 p.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 81 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The chance for showers and storms stay at 40% overnight as the low falls to around 65.
The Weather Service said there’s a 100% chance for showers and storms Thursday, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch, and 80% overnight Thursday into Friday, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop.
The high Thursday should be near 72, with south wind around 5 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon, and the low Thursday night around 55.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and or storms will return at 20% Sunday night, 40% Monday, and 30% Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly sunny, Saturday, sunny Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 66, 66, 68, 71 and 82, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 50, 47, 51 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered shower and storms mainly in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, a few showers and patchy fog overnight, scattered showers and storms with a minor flood threat Thursday, quiet weather for the weekend, a possible few showers Monday evening and night, and a possible few showers Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 83, 73, 69, 69, 70, 74 and 79, and overnight lows around 65, 54, 47, 45, 49, 54 and 63.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 86 at 3:49 p.m., 14 degrees above the normal high and 5 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 26, set in 1978.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 63 at 5:20 a.m., 14 degrees above the normal low and 33 degrees above the record low of 30 for May 26, set in 1983.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.99 inches, 1.08 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 9.5 inches, 0.99 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 12.18 inches, 0.99 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 26 is 2.19 inches in 1903.
Photos: Remembering greatest single-day snowstorm in Madison history
State Journal front page Dec. 4, 1990
1990: Driver gets a push
1990: Mountains of snow
1990: Cars stuck
1990: Shoveling out car
1990: Snowblower at work
1990: Abandoned car
1990: Snowstorm aftermath
Snowstorm coverage
Snowstorm coverage
More stories from the greatest single-day snowstorm in Madison history
Read more stories from the Wisconsin State Journal archives about the blizzard that dropped a record 17.3 inches of snow on Madison in a single day on Dec. 3, 1990.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!