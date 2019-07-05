The sweltering days of summer will be put on hold this weekend, as a cold front sweeps through Wisconsin, bringing needed relief from hot and humid conditions.
The National Weather Service said we could see scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon, evening and into the overnight hours as the cold front moves through south-central Wisconsin, setting the stage for a nice Sunday and Monday.
There are small chances for rain next week, but temperatures should stay in the mid- to upper 70s.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., high near 88.
- Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 p.m., low around 69.
- Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m., high near 74.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 59.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 72.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 59.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 76.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 62.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., high near 77.
- Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m., low around 67.
- Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 78.
- Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 65.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 74.