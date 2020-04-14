Scattered snow showers across southern Wisconsin on chilly Tuesday

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see scattered snow showers on a chilly Tuesday before a slow warming trend will have highs rising back to the normal mid-50s by the weekend, according to forecasters.
There’s a 40% chance for scattered snow showers, mainly after noon, on Tuesday, with Increasing clouds, a high near 37 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 24, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 41 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 24, Thursday’s forecast features increasing clouds, a high near 45 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said quiet weather will continue into early next week, with just a 20% chance for showers on Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 49, 57, 57 and 56, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 28, 30, 41 and 34.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts passing flurries Tuesday, and possible isolated showers Sunday, with highs Tuesday through Monday near 38, 39, 47, 50, 57, 53 and 54, and overnight lows around 23, 25, 28, 30, 40 and 35.
Monday’s high in Madison was 40 at 4:07 p.m., 16 degrees below the normal high and 38 degrees below the record high of 78 for April 13, set in 1870, 1931 and 1938.
Monday’s low in Madison was 29 at 11:59 p.m., 6 degrees below the normal low and 14 degrees above the record low of 15 for April 13, set in 1997.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.91 inches, 0.52 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 4.38 inches, 0.75 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 7.06 inches, 0.75 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 13 is 2.63 inches in 2014.
Officially, 0.2 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s April total to 0.2 inches, 1.4 inches above normal. The meteorological spring total rose to 3 inches, 5.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 13 is 3.2 inches in 1933.
Photos: Remembering huge snowstorm that hit Madison in April 1973
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!