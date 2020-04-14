Scattered snow showers across southern Wisconsin on chilly Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Southern Wisconsin will see scattered snow showers on a chilly Tuesday before a slow warming trend will have highs rising back to the normal mid-50s by the weekend, according to forecasters.

There’s a 40% chance for scattered snow showers, mainly after noon, on Tuesday, with Increasing clouds, a high near 37 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 24, Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 41 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 24, Thursday’s forecast features increasing clouds, a high near 45 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will continue into early next week, with just a 20% chance for showers on Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, with highs near 49, 57, 57 and 56, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 28, 30, 41 and 34.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts passing flurries Tuesday, and possible isolated showers Sunday, with highs Tuesday through Monday near 38, 39, 47, 50, 57, 53 and 54, and overnight lows around 23, 25, 28, 30, 40 and 35.