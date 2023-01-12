 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scattered rain and snow Thursday as another cold front sweeps across southern Wisconsin

One cold front has already come through, but another will work over us this afternoon, keeping the chance for rain and snow going and dropping temperatures even more. Get all the details in our updated forecast video.

Chief Meteorologist

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

