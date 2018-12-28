Madison salt trucks are ready to hit the streets Friday afternoon as a wintry mix of drizzle and snow moves into the city.
The National Weather Service said the city could get up to an inch of snow during the late afternoon and evening hours, with temperatures hanging around the freezing mark.
Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said when snow starts building on roads, 32 trucks will be sent out onto the salt routes, those streets considered major thoroughfares and connector roads, as well as bus routes and streets around hospitals and schools.
"Crews will remain on the salt routes through the course of the storm," Romines said.
Untreated streets could turn slippery, so drivers should be careful going out and allow for extra driving time and extra stopping distance.
"Streets Division staff will continue to monitor the weather and the roads," Romines said. "Operations will adjust as conditions require."
Once the wintry weather ends, we should be in good shape for the weekend before the next chance for precipitation comes on New Year's Eve on Monday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday afternoon: A 90 percent chance of drizzle and snow, becoming all snow after 5 p.m., total daytime accumulation of less than a half-inch.
- Friday night: An 80 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 p.m., low around 20. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch.
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high near 27.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, gradually becoming mostly clear, low around 20.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 36.
- Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of snow after 1 a.m., low around 28.
- Monday: A 60 percent chance of snow before noon, then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, high near 35. New precipitation amounts between a tenth- and quarter-inch.
- Monday night: A 60 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7 p.m., low around 20.
- Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of snow before 1 p.m., high near 22.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 7.
- Wednesday: Mostly clear, low around 15.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 15.
- Thursday: Partly sunny, high near 30.