The first half of a double dose of ice is almost over for southern Wisconsin, with the second half set to hit Wednesday night into Thursday, according to forecasters.
The winter weather advisory that started at 3 p.m. Tuesday for most of the area ends at 9 a.m. Wednesday, with just some freezing drizzle left through mid-morning, and another advisory starts at 6 p.m. and runs through 6 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The advisory starts at 9 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 6 a.m. Thursday in far southeast Wisconsin, with the precipitation turning to rain after 6 a.m. Thursday.
Officially, 0.16 inches of precipitation and a half-inch of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving a crusty mess that made driving and even walking hazardous. The heaviest precipitation fell in the late afternoon to early evening, with sleet and ice pellets pinging off windows.
The Weather Service said the second round could deliver snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, renewing hazardous travel conditions and possibly causing tree damage and power outages.
The highest ice accumulations are expected along and north of a line from Monroe to Madison to Fond du Lac.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin are available by calling 511 or going to the state’s 511 website.
Colder temperatures will move into the region Thursday night into Saturday morning, with wind chill values Friday night into Saturday morning possibly reaching 15 below to 25 below zero, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for cloudy skies and a high near 33 with freezing drizzle before 8 a.m. and a chance of freezing rain after 5 p.m.
There is a 90 percent chance for precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday and 20 percent Thursday night; in the form of freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 11 p.m. Wednesday; freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.; rain, snow and freezing rain Thursday before 3 p.m.; snow and freezing rain before 7 p.m.; then snow through midnight.
Look for possible accumulations of 0.1 to 0.2 inches of ice Wednesday night, and less than a tenth of an inch of ice and less than a half-inch of snow on Thursday, the Weather Service said.
Much colder weather will follow, with chances for snow returning at 60 percent on Sunday, mainly before noon; 30 percent Monday night; and 50 percent Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 34, 8, 18, 24, 26 and 25, and lows Wednesday night through Monday night around 28, 3 with wind chills down 10 below, 6 below, 10, 11 and 16.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts mixed precipitation Wednesday night into Thursday, with total ice accumulations of up to a quarter-inch for most of the area and total snow/sleet accumulation northwest of Dane County of 1 to 3 inches; then light snow Sunday; and snow on Tuesday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, partly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, cloudy Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, cloudy Tuesday, and partly sunny next Wednesday, with highs near 32, 34, 10, 17, 25, 27, 26 and 19, and overnight lows around 28, 6, 9 below, 9, 12, 17, 5 and zero.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 27 at 1:46 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 54 for Feb. 5, set in 1946.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 19 at 8:17 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 40 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Feb. 5, set in 1895 and 1936.
Officially, 0.16 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.44 inches, 0.23 inches above normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 5.1 inches, 1.92 inches above normal. Madison’s 2019 precipitation total rose to 3 inches, 1.56 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 5 is 0.64 inches in 1953.
The 0.5 inches of snow on Tuesday boosted Madison’s February total to 0.6 inches, 1.5 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 26.2 inches, 2.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 29.6 inches, 3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 5 is 5 inches in 1974.
Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.