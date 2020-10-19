Roller coaster weather week for southern Wisconsin will see highs from low 40s to upper 60s and back to 40s

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see a roller coaster weather week, with highs going from the low 40s to the upper 60s and back to the 40s, according to forecasters.
There also will be plenty of chances for precipitation, with significant rain possible in a storm Wednesday night into Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
The cold weather across the northern Plains and Midwest is coming courtesy of a persistent dip in the jet stream over the region, allowing cold Canadian air to move south, AccuWeather said.
AccuWeather said that on Tuesday there could be a swath of 1-3 inches of snow from portions of the Dakotas to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, with a corridor of 3-6 inches centered on south-central Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20% chance for rain and snow showers after noon, with increasing clouds, a high near 41 after a morning low of 28 at the Dane County Regional Airport, and north winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 30, Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers, mainly after 4 p.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 46 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
Chances for rain and or snow showers are 60% Tuesday night, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., with possible precipitation totals of less than a tenth of an inch; 70% Wednesday night, with thunderstorms and a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible; 60% Thursday, with thunderstorms and a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; 50% Thursday night and Friday, with thunderstorms possible; and 30% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday through Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 53, 67, falling to around 47, 45 and 48, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 39, 44, 47, 33 and 33.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible isolated late day flurry or sprinkle on Monday; scattered late-day rain, initially mixing with a few snowflakes on Tuesday; showers developing in the evening or at night on Wednesday; scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday and Thursday night; scattered morning showers Friday; and possible showers Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 41, 48, 52, 64, 55, 45 and 48, and overnight lows around 30, 40, 44, 46, 33 and 33.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 53 at 12:01 a.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 82 for Oct. 18, 1950 and 1953.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 34 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 18 for Oct. 18, set in 1948 and 1976.
Officially, 0.09 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s October total to 0.42 inches, 0.96 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 3.83 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 0.68 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 32.98 inches of precipitation, 3.65 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 18 is 2.78 inches in 1984.
Madison has not received any measurable snow this snow season (since July 1), but on Oct. 18, 1991 the city saw a record 0.5 inches for the date.
The earliest snow of an inch or more was the 3 inches that fell on Oct. 10, 1990. Any October snow defies the norm, as only one in 10 Octobers has a day with more than 1 inch of snowfall.
Photos: Remembering huge snowstorm that hit Madison in April 1973
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!