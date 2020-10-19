Roller coaster weather week for southern Wisconsin will see highs from low 40s to upper 60s and back to 40s

Chances for rain and or snow showers are 60% Tuesday night, mainly between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., with possible precipitation totals of less than a tenth of an inch; 70% Wednesday night, with thunderstorms and a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible; 60% Thursday, with thunderstorms and a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible; 50% Thursday night and Friday, with thunderstorms possible; and 30% Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Tuesday through Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and mostly cloudy Sunday, with highs near 53, 67, falling to around 47, 45 and 48, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 39, 44, 47, 33 and 33.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible isolated late day flurry or sprinkle on Monday; scattered late-day rain, initially mixing with a few snowflakes on Tuesday; showers developing in the evening or at night on Wednesday; scattered showers and thundershowers Thursday and Thursday night; scattered morning showers Friday; and possible showers Sunday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 41, 48, 52, 64, 55, 45 and 48, and overnight lows around 30, 40, 44, 46, 33 and 33.