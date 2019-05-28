If you like amusement parks, the roller coaster weather forecast in south-central Wisconsin this week should be just the ticket.

Conditions are expected to alternate between rain and sunshine, with several chances for thunderstorms, some possibly severe, thrown into the mix.

The National Weather Service said thunderstorms Tuesday night could form mainly south of Madison and Milwaukee, with a slight risk of severe storms over parts of Lafayette and Green counties.

There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms over the rest of southern Wisconsin Monday night.

The shortened work and school week, thanks to Memorial Day on Monday, is starting out on the gloomy side, with clouds and temperatures in the 50s.

It won't get much warmer, with the high predicted to reach 62, the Weather Service said.

27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said we could see a couple of showers on Wednesday with the high topping out at 72.

Rain chances are pegged at 40% on Thursday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. The high should reach 69.

Friday should be the nicest day of the week, with sunshine and a high of 75, Lindmeier said.

Rain is expected to return on Saturday, with a high of 76.

Sunday should be mostly sunny and 68, and Monday looks good with sun and a high of 70.

Monday's high of 66 was 6 degrees below normal and 29 degrees below the record high of 95 for May 27, set in 2018.

The low of 55 was 5 degrees above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 31 for the date, set in 1971.

Madison received 0.27 of an inch of rain at the airport on Monday, bringing the May precipitation (rain and melted snow) total up to 6.17 inches, 3.13 inches above normal and more than double the normal May total.

The record precipitation total on May 27 was 1.46 inches in 2014.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 10.31 inches of precipitation, 1.67 inches above normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 15.81 inches of precipitation, 4.49 inches above normal.