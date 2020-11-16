Roller coaster of weather will see highs from 30s to perhaps 60 for southern Wisconsin this week

Next 12 Hours
After high winds, rain and snow hit the region over the weekend, no major storm systems are seen for southern Wisconsin for the coming week, with mostly dry weather until the weekend and highs ranging from the 30s to perhaps 60, according to forecasters.
The weather pattern will bring a week of temperature transitions across the country, having residents from Boston to Dallas to Seattle wondering what season it is, AccuWeather said.
In Madison on Monday, look for a chance for sprinkles after noon, with increasing clouds, a high near 45 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said
After an overnight low around 26, Tuesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 38 and northwest winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 25, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 48 and south winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 30% Friday night, 40% Saturday and Saturday night, and 30% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Thursday and Friday, and mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 59, 54, 49 and 45, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 42, 40, 40 and 36.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible afternoon flurry or sprinkle Monday, a possible few showers late in the day Friday, and rain possible Friday night through Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 44, 38, 47, 60, 52, 46 and 44, and overnight lows around 24, 25, 41, 38, 37 and 36.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 50 at 5:01 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 68 for Nov. 15, set in 1990.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 29 at 11:59 p.m., the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 5 for Nov. 15, set in 1959.
Officially, 0.13 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 1.11 inches, 0.1 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 7.9 inches of precipitation, 1.16 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.05 inches of precipitation, 5.49 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 15 is 0.95 inches in 1947.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 0.1 inches, 1.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 15 is 3.8 inches in 1947.
