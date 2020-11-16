Roller coaster of weather will see highs from 30s to perhaps 60 for southern Wisconsin this week

After high winds, rain and snow hit the region over the weekend, no major storm systems are seen for southern Wisconsin for the coming week, with mostly dry weather until the weekend and highs ranging from the 30s to perhaps 60, according to forecasters.

The weather pattern will bring a week of temperature transitions across the country, having residents from Boston to Dallas to Seattle wondering what season it is, AccuWeather said.

In Madison on Monday, look for a chance for sprinkles after noon, with increasing clouds, a high near 45 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said

After an overnight low around 26, Tuesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 38 and northwest winds around 10 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 25, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 48 and south winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for rain return at 30% Friday night, 40% Saturday and Saturday night, and 30% Sunday.