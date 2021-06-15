Roller coaster of temperatures, minimal chances for much-needed rain for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will go from windows open at night to air conditioning running and back over the next week, but there is only minimal chances for much-needed rain, according to forecasters.

With no rain again Monday, Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at just 0.1 inches, 2.36 inches below normal, while the 2021 total stayed at 7.28 inches, 8.31 inches below normal.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 80 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 53, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 80 and northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 58, Thursday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 89 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The chance for showers and storms rises to 50% Thursday night and drops back to 20% Friday, then returns at 30% Sunday, and 40% Sunday night and Monday.