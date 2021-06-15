Roller coaster of temperatures, minimal chances for much-needed rain for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will go from windows open at night to air conditioning running and back over the next week, but there is only minimal chances for much-needed rain, according to forecasters.
With no rain again Monday, Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at just 0.1 inches, 2.36 inches below normal, while the 2021 total stayed at 7.28 inches, 8.31 inches below normal.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 80 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 53, Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 80 and northeast winds around 5 mph becoming calm.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 58, Thursday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 89 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The chance for showers and storms rises to 50% Thursday night and drops back to 20% Friday, then returns at 30% Sunday, and 40% Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, with highs near 88, 80, 84 and 79, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 68, 59, 57 and 62.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated storms possible Thursday, showers and storms Thursday night, a possible few morning showers and storms Friday, possible scattered showers and storms Sunday, possible showers and storms Sunday night, and a few showers possible Monday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 81, 81, 90, 87, 78, 80 and 77, and overnight lows around 52, 57, 67, 57, 56 and 61.
Monday’s high in Madison was 84 at 3:11 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 95 for June 14, set in 1954 and 1987.
Monday’s low in Madison was 57 at 4:59 a.m., the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 39 for June 14, set in 1965.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 14 is 3.47 inches in 1880.