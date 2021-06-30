Roller coaster of temperatures, lower chances for storms over next week for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see a roller coaster of temperatures and lower chances for storms heading through the holiday weekend, according to forecasters.
There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and again Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
There is a high swim risk Thursday afternoon through Friday for the Lake Michigan shoreline in eastern Wisconsin, with life-threatening waves and currents expected.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 83 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 65, Thursday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., with sunny skies, a high near 78 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 54, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and north winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Monday night and 30% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 84, 90, 90 and 86, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 57, 65, 69 and 70.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers and storms later on Wednesday and again later on Thursday, showers and storms possible Monday night, and again Tuesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 83, 80, 76, 85, 90, 90 and 86, and overnight lows around 64, 54, 57, 65, 68 and 68.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 77 at 5:53 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 98 for June 29, set in 1931.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 69 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 43 for June 29, set in 1989.
Officially, 0.46 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 4.6 inches, 0.51 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 11.78 inches, 6.46 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 29 is 1.44 inches in 1933.
