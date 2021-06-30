Roller coaster of temperatures, lower chances for storms over next week for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see a roller coaster of temperatures and lower chances for storms heading through the holiday weekend, according to forecasters.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and again Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a high swim risk Thursday afternoon through Friday for the Lake Michigan shoreline in eastern Wisconsin, with life-threatening waves and currents expected.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 83 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 65, Thursday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., with sunny skies, a high near 78 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 54, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and north winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Monday night and 30% Tuesday.