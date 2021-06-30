 Skip to main content
Roller coaster of temperatures, lower chances for storms over next week for southern Wisconsin
Roller coaster of temperatures, lower chances for storms over next week for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will see a roller coaster of temperatures and lower chances for storms heading through the holiday weekend, according to forecasters.

There is a chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, Thursday, and again Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

There is a high swim risk Thursday afternoon through Friday for the Lake Michigan shoreline in eastern Wisconsin, with life-threatening waves and currents expected.

In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20% chance for showers and storms after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 83 and calm wind becoming northwest winds around 5 miles per hour in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 65, Thursday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m. and before 8 p.m., with sunny skies, a high near 78 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 54, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 76 and north winds around 5 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20% Monday night and 30% Tuesday.

Tornadoes are one of the most powerful and violent weather phenomena. Although the details of tornado formation are still being researched, there are a few general steps to their formation.

Most tornadoes develop from supercell, which are storms that are characterized by strong rotating updrafts.

A supercell develops because of wind shear in the atmosphere, which is wind moving different speeds at different heights.

Wall clouds develop as supercell rapidly moist air into the storm. If a tornado forms, this is where it would occur. If air converges rapidly beneath the wall cloud, the rotation narrows and spins faster and faster, just like ice skaters spin faster when their arms are drawn in.

When this rotation extends from the ground to the cloud, a tornado has formed. However, not all supercell produce tornadoes, because just the right conditions are needed at the surface.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately.

Skies over Madison should be sunny Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 84, 90, 90 and 86, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 57, 65, 69 and 70.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts isolated showers and storms later on Wednesday and again later on Thursday, showers and storms possible Monday night, and again Tuesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 83, 80, 76, 85, 90, 90 and 86, and overnight lows around 64, 54, 57, 65, 68 and 68.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 77 at 5:53 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 98 for June 29, set in 1931.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 69 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 43 for June 29, set in 1989.

Officially, 0.46 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total to 4.6 inches, 0.51 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 11.78 inches, 6.46 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for June 29 is 1.44 inches in 1933.

