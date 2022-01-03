Roller coaster of temperatures for southern Wisconsin over next week

Next 12 Hours
No major storms are in the forecast as temperatures rise and fall and rise and fall for southern Wisconsin over the next week.
The week started with below zero wind chills, but highs will crack 30 on Tuesday, before more bitter cold moves in, followed by a brief warmup Saturday, and then falling temperatures again, the National Weather Service said.
The arctic front moving in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday brings a 30% chance for snow and freezing rain between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., then snow after 4 a.m. through noon Wednesday. Chances for snow return at 20% Saturday and Saturday night, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, increasingly cloudy Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 19, 32, falling to 14, 11, 9, 27 and falling to 14, and lows Monday night through Saturday night around 13, 16, 3, 7 below, 1 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a roller coast of temperatures over the next week, with spotty, light snow possible late Tuesday night into Wednesday, mainly north of Madison; and flurries possible Friday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 22, 32, 22, 13, 11, 30 and 20, and overnight lows around 16, 17, 4, 6 below, 7 and 14.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 17 at 3:26 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 36 degrees below the record high of 53 for Jan. 2, set in 1897.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 2 at 11:59 p.m., 12 degrees below the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 22 below for Jan. 2, set in 1879.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s January and 2022 total at 0.04 inches, 0.05 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.73 inches, 0.01 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 2 is 1.74 inches, set in 1876.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s January and 2022 snow total stayed at zero, 0.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 7.3 inches, 5.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 7.9 inches, 8.5 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 2 is 10.2 inches, set in 1999.
Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.
Madison ended December with 1.69 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 0.06 inches above normal. For 2021, Madison received 22.82 inches of precipitation, 14.31 inches below normal.
Madison ended December with 6.5 inches of snow, 5.5 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1) through the end of 2021, Madison’s total of 7.1 inches was 8.5 inches below normal.