Heavy rain coming to southern Wisconsin combined with rapidly melting snow is cause for concern in multiple communities with rivers running through them, officials are saying.

Several rivers are expected to have major flooding, and some areas are already getting flooded as of Wednesday morning.

Janesville police are asking motorists to avoid the intersection of North Wright Road and Ruger Avenue, with water rising and closing one lane, possibly covering the entire intersection later.

Water was also over the road on Beloit Avenue between Palmer Drive and Delavan Drive, with traffic down to one lane in each direction.

In Vernon County, the Kickapoo River continued rising and is expected to be above flood stage in Ontario Thursday morning, then above flood stage by Thursday night in LaFarge.

"Some roads may be underwater, especially Highway P near bridge 10," Emergency management said. "Highway 131 between LaFarge and Viola may also be affected."

In Rock County, flooding is starting to show along Turtle Creek and could be heading in that direction along the Rock River in Afton.

Sand and sandbags are available through the Public Works Department, at the Rock Town Hall on Highway D in Afton, the Newville Park and Ride, in Janesville at 900 N. Parker Drive and in Beloit at 2351 Springbrook Court.

"The Rock County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens to please stay off roadways that may be closed due to high waters," said Capt. Curt Fell. "Citizens should not try to travel through any roadway covered with water."

In Green County, roads closed because of water over the roadway include Allen Road from Stubbe Road to Hudson Road; Hudson Road from Green Valley to Allen Road; and Hiawatha Road from Falk Road to Highway 81; Skinner Hollow Road from Highway 81 to Sunset Road; Smock Valley Road from Coon Creek Road to Highway MM; and Ten Eyck Road from Park Road to Highway OK.

In Columbia County, the Wisconsin River is expected to reach minor flood stage by Monday, with certain areas already getting floodwater, including the Blackhawk Park area in Portage.

Free filled sandbags are available while they last at the public works facility in Portage, 616 Washington St.

Columbus has free sand and bags, by calling 920-623-5900.

The Columbia County highway shop on West Old Highway 16 in Wyocena has free filled sandbags while they last.

Rock Springs in Sauk County could be the community most effected by the flooding this week, with the Baraboo River expected to crest on Sunday at 24.1 feet, five feet above the last St. Patrick's Day crest at 19.1 feet in 2007 but three feet lower than the August 2018 flooding.

Area flood warnings are also in place for the East Branch of the Pecatonica River near Blanchardville, the Pecatonica River at Darlington and Martintown, the Sugar River at Brodhead and Turtle Creek near Clinton.

Flood warnings, watches and hydrological outlooks can be found on the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/wi.php?x=1.

The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:

Wednesday night: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some producing heavy rain, low around 46. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some producing heavy rain, high near 60. Winds gusting up to 35 mph. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is forecast, but there could be more in storms.

Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of rain, then turning to a rain and snow mix after 4 a.m., low around 33.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of rain and snow before 1 p.m., then rain for an hour, high near 38. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 24.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 37.

Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after 2 a.m., low around 23.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 8 a.m., then mostly sunny, high near 40.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 22.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of rain, high near 41.