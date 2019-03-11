Rivers in southern Wisconsin have the potential to overflow their banks this week, as rain and melting snow add water to already swollen streams.

The National Weather Service said the snow pack in southern Wisconsin will mostly disappear this week, with temperatures staying above freezing from Tuesday afternoon through Friday afternoon, including two days with highs in the 50s.

Rivers under watch in the region include the Sugar, Pecatonica and Rock rivers, according to the Weather Service.

Sauk County is getting ready for rain and possible flooding by offering free sand and sandbags at the West Baraboo Garage on Highway 136 in Baraboo.

Rainfall in Madison should total about an inch, starting Tuesday night and continuing off and on through Thursday night.

The day-to-day outlook in the Madison area:

Monday night: Clear, low around 12.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., increasing clouds, high near 44.

Tuesday night: A 70 percent chance of rain, mainly after 8 p.m., areas of fog after 2 a.m., low around 37. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

Wednesday; A 70 percent chance of rain and areas of fog, high near 53. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

Wednesday night: A 100 percent chance of rain, then possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m., areas of fog, low around 46. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Thursday: A 60 percent chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm, areas of fog before 8 a.m., high near 57. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. New rainfall of less than a tenth of an inch, possibly more in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A 70 percent chance of rain in the overnight hours, then a chance of rain and snow, low around 33.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain and snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain to 2 p.m., high near 38.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 22.

Saturday; Mostly sunny, high near 37.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 20.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 41.