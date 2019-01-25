An arctic blast spread painful cold across Wisconsin and the rest of the Midwest Friday, closing schools, opening warming centers and even intimidating ice fishermen in a taste of even more dangerous weather expected next week.
Forecasters called it a replay of the “polar vortex” that bludgeoned the U.S. in 2014 — and maybe even colder, with wind chills by midweek as much as 45 below zero in Chicago.
“We’re going to be feeling it big time,” said Jeff Masters, meteorology director at the private Weather Underground. “It’s going to be the coldest air in five years.”
Wind chills could be as low as 35 below zero in central and southern Wisconsin through the weekend and for much of the workweek, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 10 inches of snow could also fall in the region Sunday and Monday.
For much of middle America, the leading edge was bad enough. Cold weather advisories were in effect Friday from North Dakota to Ohio, with dangerously cold wind chills that could dip as low as 45 below zero in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota and to 35 below in parts of northern Illinois and Iowa.
When the polar vortex plunges into the U.S., it will be warmer in parts of the Arctic — Greenland, northern Canada and Alaska — than in Chicago and Minneapolis, meteorologists said.
The bitter cold caused administrators in Milwaukee to cancel classes Friday, keeping nearly 78,000 students home as high temperatures in the area were expected to reach just 2 degrees with a wind chill of minus 23.
The wind chill, which describes the effect of wind and cold temperatures on exposed skin, is of more concern because frostbite can occur within minutes. Schools also closed because of the cold in western Michigan, northern Illinois, eastern Iowa and other parts of Wisconsin.
Ice fishing guide Bryan Lang acknowledged that extreme cold was part of his job in northern North Dakota, but he said he felt lucky to have taken Friday off work: The morning temperature was minus 21 degrees with a wind chill of minus 42.
“I’m glad to be in the house drinking coffee,” he laughed.
The deep freeze caused organizers of the Winter Carnival in Minnesota to cancel several events, including Thursday night’s parade through downtown St. Paul. In South Dakota, the city of Sioux Falls closed its six outdoor skating rinks because of the cold weather.
As of Friday, none of the outdoor festivals scheduled for Madison next week — the Winter Carnival at UW-Madison’s Memorial Union, Frozen Assets at The Edgewater hotel and Madison Winter Festival at Elver Park — had been canceled.
Next week, though, is when even harsher weather is expected. Bitter cold as bad — if not worse — than the 2014 polar vortex outbreak is expected, as frigid air escapes the Arctic Circle in two icy excursions into Canada and the continental U.S., according to Ryan Maue, a meteorologist for weathermodels.com.
The first bout of cold air will strike northern Michigan and bring extreme cold to Ontario, while the second will spin south over the Midwest and through the Great Lakes, Maue said.
“It’s going to be some insult after injury,” Maue said. “Any hope in sight for a warm-up? No.”
Masters said the cold snap is due to the polar vortex, the gigantic circular upper air weather pattern in the Arctic region enveloping the North Pole, splitting into three pieces in late December because of an occasional weather condition called “sudden stratospheric warming.”
One chunk of that trapped cold air went to Siberia, another to Scandinavia, and the third piece is heading through Canada. On Wednesday, it will be over northern Michigan somewhere, he said.
Some forecasters are calling the frigid invasions of cold air “Barney” because computer forecast models show them as chubby purple blobs, Maue said.
The polar vortex rarely plunges as far south as the U.S., maybe every few years or more, Maue said. The last big plunge was Jan. 6, 2014, when Chicago’s temperature dipped to minus 16.
Outlook next week
The National Weather Service notes that “potentially historic cold” is possible in northern Illinois starting Tuesday, following several inches of snow, with daytime temperatures below zero and wind chills frequently falling below negative 30.
The coldest wind chill ever recorded in Madison was 54.3 below zero on Jan. 20, 1985.
The coldest actual temperature in Madison was 37 below on Jan. 30, 1951. Just our luck: Wednesday is Jan. 30.
We also could see a string of below-zero highs in the capital city, which hasn’t happened since 1996.
In northern Michigan, the U.S. Coast Guard warned residents of islands in the river connecting Lake Superior and Lake Huron that they could be cut off from ferry service during next week’s deep freeze. The guard urged residents to stock up on supplies including food and heating fuel. Ice-breaking operations were working to keep ferry routes open.
In Minnesota, Kenny Blumenfeld, a senior climatologist with the Department of Natural Resources’ State Climatology Office, said winter cold snaps on average are an annual occurrence in Minnesota, but extreme cold happens once every three to five years.
“It’s Minnesota. We’re supposed to go below zero and spend a lot of time not coming above zero. It’s part of our winter,” Blumenfeld said.
The University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer notes that the temporary icy cold doesn’t disprove global warming, despite what some non-scientists may claim. On Friday, the globe as a whole was 1.08 degrees warmer than the 1979-to-2000 average.
“In a warming world you’re still going to have unusually hot and unusually cold events happening in a particular part of the world,” Berkeley Earth climate scientist Zeke Hausfather said. “Weather is not going away.”
State Journal reporters Bill Novak and Shelley K. Mesch contributed to this report.